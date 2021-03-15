Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €140.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €153.09 ($180.10).

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €152.60 ($179.53). 152,496 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €139.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.62. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

