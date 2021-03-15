Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €170.00 ($200.00) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.09 ($180.10).

HNR1 stock opened at €152.60 ($179.53) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is €139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.62.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

