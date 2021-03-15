Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.98

Hardide plc (LON:HDD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.98 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 29.90 ($0.39). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 38,344 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.97. The company has a market cap of £17.88 million and a P/E ratio of -12.80.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

