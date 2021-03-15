Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HDIUF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $$23.05 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.