Harmony Price Up 135.2% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $804.29 million and $870.83 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 135.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.10 or 0.00667418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026414 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035604 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,959,830,657 coins and its circulating supply is 9,282,815,685 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

