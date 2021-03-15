Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

HARP has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

