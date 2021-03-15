Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $5.94. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 26,898 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

