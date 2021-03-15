Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $5.94. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 26,898 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBIO)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
