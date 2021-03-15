Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

