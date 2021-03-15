Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 127.16 ($1.66), with a volume of 226767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.87. The stock has a market cap of £410.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00.

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

