Hashgard 24-Hour Volume Hits $146,435.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $20.08 million and approximately $146,435.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.00654259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071985 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026222 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035169 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.