Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $12.89 or 0.00022882 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $180.95 million and $293,761.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,340.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.10 or 0.03171970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00360099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.10 or 0.00940882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.73 or 0.00388226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.00336111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00241690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00021980 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,036,159 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.