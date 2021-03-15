Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $197,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

