HC Wainwright Boosts Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $40.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

RUBY traded up $13.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,824. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

