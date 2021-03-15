HC Wainwright Cuts Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target to $6.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

