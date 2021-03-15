HC Wainwright Lowers Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $7.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.76% from the company’s previous close.
EVFM opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.87.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
