HC Wainwright Lowers Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $7.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.76% from the company’s previous close.

EVFM opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 23.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,812,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,222 shares in the last quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,593,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,659 shares in the last quarter. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $58,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $20,717,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

