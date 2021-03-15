HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 586,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

