HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARPO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.