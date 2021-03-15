HC Wainwright Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $43.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $92,011.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.