HC Wainwright Upgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to “Buy”

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.13% from the stock’s previous close.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

