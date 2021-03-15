Head to Head Survey: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ReneSola has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ReneSola and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola -12.12% 6.09% 2.85% Viavi Solutions 3.23% 18.19% 7.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ReneSola and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

ReneSola presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.45%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $17.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than ReneSola.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReneSola and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $119.12 million 9.38 -$8.83 million $0.35 45.86 Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.31 $28.70 million $0.58 28.33

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats ReneSola on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

