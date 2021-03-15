Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 52-Week High at $458.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 458 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 458 ($5.98), with a volume of 273484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £389.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 401.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 337.55.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.67%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.