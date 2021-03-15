Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 216,916 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 321.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,916 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $148,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $513.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.