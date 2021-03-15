Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 557,891 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.3% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of McDonald’s worth $219,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD stock opened at $212.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

