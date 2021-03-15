Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,209 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $129,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $216.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.