HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $750.83 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.20. 810,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.