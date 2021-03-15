Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Up 114.6% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.86 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 114.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00053898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00237294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002076 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,533,752,103 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

