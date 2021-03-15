HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $68,334.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $387.50 million and approximately $68,334.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002491 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00036941 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005860 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016474 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.