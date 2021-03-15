HEIDI (HDI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $420.00

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,642.37 and $420.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEIDI has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.