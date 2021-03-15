Hemant Taneja Sells 72,549 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total transaction of $14,386,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.59. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

