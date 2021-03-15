Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post $102.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.43 million and the lowest is $101.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $107.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $445.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.47 million to $458.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $471.87 million, with estimates ranging from $464.60 million to $478.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $716.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

