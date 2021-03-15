Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HESAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,567. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $117.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.