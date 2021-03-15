HeroNode (HER) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $278,594.82 and approximately $43.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

