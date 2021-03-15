Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Héroux-Devtek stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on HERXF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

