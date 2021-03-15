Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.99

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 205866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

