High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.66

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.66 and traded as high as C$13.72. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.66, with a volume of 14,600 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$455.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

In other news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.