Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.92

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.92 and last traded at $127.68, with a volume of 8125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -108.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

