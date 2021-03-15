Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.00. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

HINOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hino Motors from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter.

About Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.