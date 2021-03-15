HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HireQuest by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQI opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.84. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

