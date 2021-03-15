Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.42

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.42 and last traded at $99.25, with a volume of 42098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTHIY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hitachi in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

