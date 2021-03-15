HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in February

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 11th total of 413,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,682,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HVBTF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,765. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
