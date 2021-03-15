HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in February

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 11th total of 413,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,682,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HVBTF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,765. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

