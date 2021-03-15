Hiveterminal Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,820.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $878,524.86 and $2,820.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.06 or 0.00664914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

