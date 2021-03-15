HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) CFO Sells $23,565.36 in Stock

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $23,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HMNF stock remained flat at $$20.25 during trading hours on Monday. 3,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. HMN Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in HMN Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in HMN Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

