HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HNI has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $18,693,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

