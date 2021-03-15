Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Shares Down 7.4%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.66. 1,053,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 164,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMLP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $487.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HMLP)

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

