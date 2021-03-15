Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Shares Down 7.4%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.66. 1,053,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 164,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HMLP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $487.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HMLP)
HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.
