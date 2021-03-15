Holo (HOT) Market Cap Hits $1.49 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 64.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $2.04 billion worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Holo has traded up 198.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00048031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00655618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071956 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035246 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 168,438,730,761 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

