Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer John Hong Sells 768 Shares

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer John Hong sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.31, for a total value of C$24,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,216.18.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$32.50. 107,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.67 and a 1-year high of C$33.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.50.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

