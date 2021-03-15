Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

HMPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

