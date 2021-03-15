Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 280,693 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.83.

Get Home REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.