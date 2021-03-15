Homeros (HMR) Market Cap Reaches $22.86 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $22.86 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00659815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00072166 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,341,933 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

