Homeros (HMR) Price Reaches $0.0479

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and $4.02 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Homeros

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,341,933 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

